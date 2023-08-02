Fifty-three incidents of Pakistan’s attempt to push narcotics through drones in Punjab were detected by law enforcement agencies in the last three years, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik told Parliament on Tuesday.

“Effective domination of the borders being done by BSF by carrying out round the clock surveillance of the border, viz patrolling, laying nakas, manning observation posts all along the International Border. Erection of Border Fence on the International Border. Installation of Border Flood lights along Border Security Fence to light up the area during hours of darkness and strengthening of intelligence network and coordination with other security agencies,” MoS Pramanik informed Lok Sabha in response to a query about the steps taken by the Government in this regard.

He also apprised that detailed vulnerability mapping was carried out along the India-Pakistan border, including in Punjab, to strengthen surveillance by deploying vehicles and additional special equipments. Besides that integrated surveillance technology equipped with CCTV/PTZ Cameras, IR sensors and infrared alarm with Command and Control system had also been installed at International Border with Pakistan, the MoS stated.

“Anti-drone systems have been deployed in border areas of Punjab to counter the drone threats. Further, an anti-rogue drone SOP has been formulated and circulated to field units and is being followed. Local police is immediately informed as soon any such drone movement is observed for search in interior areas. Depth Nakas are regularly laid in suspected dropping zones of drone,” Pramanik added.

According to the minister, the general public in border areas have sensitised about drone or UAV activities, their likely security implications and are encouraged to inform about any such activities in the rear areas to Border Security Force (BSF) as well as the local police.

“MHA has established Anti Rogue Drone Technology Committee (ARDTC) under the supervision of DG BSF with mandate to evaluate the technology available to counter rogue drones and certify its effectiveness in dealing with rouge drones,” the MoS Home added.

