56 new Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana

Telangana has reported 56 new Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday, with 26 people testing positive for the virus in Suryapet district. The new cases take the total active cases in the State to 711. On Tuesday, eight patients have been discharged after treatment, taking the total number of people discharged to 194.

As many as 23 persons have died of the contagion in the State so far.

After Suryapet, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the bulk of the cases. As many as 19 persons were tested positive and three in Nizamabad district.

The Health Ministry has appealed to the public to report flu-like symptoms (cough, sore throat, running nose and fever) to authorities even if the individuals don’t have any travel history.

With high number of cases continued to be reported, the State government has decided to extend the lockdown, without relaxations, till May 7, four days beyond the May 3 deadline set by the Centre.