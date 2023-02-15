As many as 57 per cent of talent is continuing to look for more opportunities despite an offer in hand, shows a survey by ANSR, a business consulting and service company.

The survey titled “From Attraction to Retention: Understanding the recruitment landscape in the current times” showed that 55 per cent of the talent explore other opportunities after accepting an offer if the interview is with their dream company, and 47 per cent explore the possibility of getting paid more.

Talent retention

The survey noted that hiring good talent is competitive, hard and often, a lengthy process. Hence, the process of candidate retention starts right after the acceptance of the offer. Today, the onus to retain candidates once an offer is made and accepted lies with the employer.

The period between offer acceptance and the start date is crucial; this is where constant engagement with the candidate becomes necessary to dissuade from post-acceptance dissonance, it added.

Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder and CEO of Talent500 said, “In a highly uncertain global market scenario, organisations need to double down on attracting and retaining top talent. In a post-pandemic world, agility, flexibility and speed are crucial and our survey of 10,000 professionals highlights what it takes to build and scale top teams as a competitive differentiator.”

Recent trends

The survey added that the recent trend of the biggest names laying off thousands of employees has caused an overwhelming number of professionals to look for new opportunities. Rumors of recession, fear of getting fired, and a possible economic downturn has further forced employed professionals to keep looking out for jobs. 60 per cent of the candidates surveyed are actively searching for a job, 28 per cent are not, and 12 per cent are open to exploring new opportunities.

In an increasingly virtual world, an organisation’s online reputation carries a tremendous amount of weight. Candidates today research everything online - from company culture to compensation benchmarks. Thus, building a strong employee brand online using multiple channels such as YouTube, GitHub and Instagram, along with the obvious LinkedIn, needs to be an everyday priority. According to the findings, 93 per cent of participants rely on LinkedIn when looking for a new opportunity, the report noted.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit