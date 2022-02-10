60.17 per cent polling in UP first phase polls

More than 60 per cent votes were polled in the first phase of elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday. The polling was held in 58 Assembly seats in 11 districts.

The Election Commission said the voting was held till 6 pm with strict Covid protocol and the final percentage will be released later. “Poll ended peacefully. No untoward incidents were reported. Polling parties have started reaching the collection centres. Polling percentage is 60.17 per cent,” an official release said. The panel said the polling was held with no major law and order issues or technical problems of voting machines.

“Till 5 pm, Agra recorded 56.61 per cent polling, Aligarh 57.25 per cent, Baghpat 61.35 per cent, Bulandshahr 60,52 per cent, Gautam Buddh Nagar 54.77 per cent, Ghaziabad 54.77 per cent, Hapur 60.50 per cent, Mathura 58.51 per cent, Meerut 58.52 cent, Muzaffarnagar 62.14 per cent and Shamli 61.78 per cent,” the ECI statement said.