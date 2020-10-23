61% of people are sceptical about the Covid-19 vaccine: Survey

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
Over 60 per cent of persons surveyed were sceptical about Covid-19 vaccine and said they “will not rush to take it even if it is available next year.
The survey by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, showed that 61 per cent of 8,312 respondents said they are “sceptical about the Covid-19 vaccine and will not rush to take it in 2021 even if it is available.” Only 12 per cent said they would “get vaccinated and go back to living pre-COVID lifestyle.”
While 25 per cent said they will “get vaccinated but still won't go back to pre-Covid lifestyle”, and 10 per cent said they “won’t take it at all in 2021”.
LocalCircles conducted the survey to understand public perception of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The survey also sought to know people’s current behaviour facing Covid-19 threats, and for how long will they continue to endure the suffering from the pandemic. The survey received over 25,000 responses from over 225 districts of India.
LocalCircles asked respondents about how they felt amidst the pandemic. Of 8,590 respondents, 33 per cent said they feel “anxious or worried”, 19 per cent said “calm and happy”, 13 per cent said “depressed”, 5 per cent said “enthusiastic”, 20 per cent said they were feeling “thankful”, while 10 per cent said none of the above.
The survey also asked people if they are tired of the new pandemic induced lifestyle. Of 8,496 citizens participated, 38 per cent said they are “willing to live the Covid-19 way of living for as long as it takes”, while 23 per cent said they are “already tired of the restrictions” and 14 per cent said “till December 31, 2020” and “till March 31, 2021,” 6 per cent said “till June 30, 2021”, 2 per cent said “till September 30, 2021”, and only 3 per cent said “till Dec 31, 2021.”
