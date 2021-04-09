6.45 crore vaccine doses exported to 85 countries, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

India has contributed greatly to the global vaccination drive and has exported 6.45 crore vaccine shots to 85 countries, according to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

“India has also supported the global community through Vaccine Maitri, under which 6.45 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been exported to 85 countries. 3.58 crore doses have been supplied to 25 countries under commercial contracts, 1.04 crore to 44 countries as grants and 1.82 crore to 39 countries under COVAX," Vardhan said while addressing the 24th Group of Ministers or GoM meeting on Friday.

More than 3 crore vaccinations have been administered to 60 plus beneficiaries, and more than 9.43 crore doses have been given till 9 am today, minister added. He said that there have been no fresh COVID19 cases in the last 7 days in 149 districts; 8 districts have reported no new COVID19 cases in the last 14 days; 3 districts in the last 21 days and 63 districts in the last 28 days.

Till now, a total of 25,71,98,105 tests have been conducted and as many as 13,64,205 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. Total number of labs available in the country is 2449 with 1230 Government testing labs and 1219 private testing labs. He stated that the country has substantially ramped up the hospital infrastructure for management of COVID.

In the meeting it was also pointed out that 11 States together contribute to 54 per cent of the total cases and 65 per cent of the total deaths in the country. Disproportionately higher deaths in Maharashtra and Punjab have further increased during the last 14 days around 64 per cent of the total deaths in the country.

Majority of the cases are reported in the younger population (15-44 years of age) and majority of the deaths reported among the elderly population above 60 years. A high-test positivity rate is seen in Maharashtra (25 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (14 per cent).

Vardhan highlighted that in many states the proportion of RTPCR-RAT was not satisfactory, while testing capacity in the private sector is underutilized in many states. Also, feedback from the visiting teams indicate laxity in following Covid appropriate behaviour, containment zone activities and increased social gatherings which are increasing the number of cases.