66% decline in passenger traffic at Bengaluru Airport

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport), which managed a record 32.3 million passengers in FY 2019-20, witnessed an unprecedented 66 per cent decline in traffic during FY 2020-21.

“BLR Airport during FY2020-21 welcomed only 10.91 million passengers since domestic air travel resumed in India on May 25, 2020, following a two-month suspension,” KIAB said in a release.

Around 10.45 million passengers flew domestic routes, recording a 63 percent drop, as compared to 27 million in FY 2019-20. International routes witnessed 4 million passengers in 2019-20 – the passenger footfall, however, declined substantially to 0.46 million in FY 2020-21, a decline of 90 per cent. This is mainly attributed to the continued suspension of international flights and Covid-19 restrictions across the globe.

After showing signs of recovery during the middle of the fiscal year, the traffic dropped significantly due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in India, beginning February 2021.

The reduced slots for airlines at airports driven by DGCA guidelines, too, added to the lowered numbers. ATMs dropped by 50 per cent to 1,13,993 from 2,31,051 in 2019-20. While domestic movements reduced by 49 per cent at 1,02,801, international traffic saw 11,192 movements, lower by 61 per cent in the last 311 days of operations.

However, the subdued environment due to the pandemic had a marginal impact on cargo operations. The cargo processed during FY2020-21 was 326,643 tonnes (MT), 12.70 percent short of last fiscal’s 374,181 MT.

BLR Airport was the only major airport in the country to reach 100 percent of the previous year’s tonnage on a year-on-year basis from September 2020 through January 2021. In March, it regained momentum, recording 34,401 MT - the highest in the last 31 months. Overall, domestic tonnage was 119,125 MT, 20 percent short of last year’s tonnage, while international was 207,518 MT, 7 percent short of the previous financial year.

Major challenges

The outbreak of Covid-19 has had a catastrophic effect on the aviation industry. Due to the sharp drop in passenger volumes, BLR Airport has suffered a significant decline in revenue. Despite the crisis, BIAL is firmly committed to completing all the capital expenditure projects that are currently underway. During the last financial year, BIAL also launched multiple cargo infrastructure projects including a new Express Cargo Terminal and a Public Bonded Warehouse and made several investments in technology to ensure passengers continue to enjoy an enhanced airport experience and to ensure cargo processing was expedited.