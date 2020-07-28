66% of active job seekers to increase time spent on job search: LinkedIn

Publishing in the time of a pandemic
global professional network LinkedIn on Tuesday announced the findings of the seventh edition of the Workforce Confidence Index, a fortnightly pulse on the confidence of the Indian workforce.
The survey contains the responses of 1,303 professionals in India. Its findings from June 15-28 reveal India’s rising optimism towards job security as businesses slowly reopened last month.
The seventh edition of the Workforce Confidence Index shows a modest increase in India’s overall workforce confidence, which reflects in this fortnight’s composite score of +50 (up from +48 in June 1-14).
The growing confidence comes at a time when the economy continues to reboot, thus sparking hiring prospects across varied industries such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance, and gaming.
In fact, the economic repercussions of the pandemic have also urged businesses to innovate their offerings to lead through change, thereby stimulating job creation across sectors, the survey report noted.
The uptick in hiring has fuelled the confidence of active job seekers towards career progression as findings show that about two in three professionals will increase time spent searching for (66 per cent) and applying to (64 per cent) jobs in the next two weeks.
Findings also highlight the active job seekers’ clear intent to upskill today for a safer tomorrow, as 68 per cent say they will increase their time spent on online learning to harbour long-term job security and career progression.
Findings further stated that decision-makers appear to be more confident about their job security when compared to their junior workers.
Only one in four senior professionals said they would increase their time spent on searching for jobs compared to almost half (45 per cent) of the junior workforce.
Further reinforcing the confidence of senior executives towards job security, findings showed that only 16 per cent of director-plus professionals (decision-makers) would increase the number of jobs they apply to when compared to 48 per cent of the junior workforce.
To help job seekers land a job in an uncertain environment, LinkedIn informed that it is providing free tools and resources for effective job search and placement.
One such profile feature that was recently launched is #OpenToWork, which helps job seekers maximise their visibility on the LinkedIn platform. The feature, which frames the profile picture on LinkedIn, helps members signal to recruiters that they are immediately available to take up in-market opportunities.
The feature also helps them specify the types of jobs they are interested in, and what their preferred start date and location is.
So far, more than 30 million job seekers have used the #OpenToWork tool to find their next job on the platform LinkedIn mentioned.
