The major upgradation works of the Secunderabad Railway Station being taken up with an investment of Rs 700 crore are progressing rapidly’ and will be completed by 2026, according to Ravneet Singh, Union Minister of State for Railways, Food Processing Industries.

Singh, who visited Secunderabad Railway Station and reviewed the ongoing works on Saturday, said 27 percent of the upgradation works were completed so far. The station is being upgraded with a cost of approximately ₹700 crore and the project is likely to be completed by the year 2026, he said.

The renovated station will have modern architecture and world-class passenger amenities, Singh said adding that the project would symbolise “the commitment of the Government to enhance passenger experiences by modernising infrastructure, ensuring safety, preserving the station’s historical importance by blending tradition with modernity.’‘

Secunderabad Railway station will be completely transformed and will be on par with airports to reflect the aspirations of New India. It will be a Green Energy station with solar panels for harnessing energy, sewerage treatment plants for reducing the water pollution. It is planned to be developed keeping in view of the needs of passengers for the next 50 years, he said.

Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 119 railway stations in SCR are being developed with an expenditure of more than ₹5000 crore, according to a release.