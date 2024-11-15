In a coordinated operation, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with Indian Navy and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police intercepted a suspicious boat and seized approximately 700 kg of drug Meth in Gujarat which is valued between ₹1,400 crore to ₹3,500 crore in international market.

During the operation “Sagar-Manthan”, 8 foreign nationals have been arrested who claim to be Iranians, said the NCB.

Meth or Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant available in white, odourless, bitter-tasting crystalline powder that easily dissolves in water or alcohol.

Pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a drug-free Bharat, the NCB said it has achieved a major success again by making a huge offshore seizure of illicit drugs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the agencies on this landmark breakthrough and said that the operation “stands out as a stellar example of our commitment to the vision as well as the seamless coordination among our agencies in achieving the same”.

“Continuous intelligence collection and analysis resulted in generating a reliable input that an un-registered vessel, which does not have any AIS installed on it will be entering in Indian waters with Narcotic drugs/ Psychotropic substances,” said Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General (Operations), NCB.

Operation codenamed “Sagar-Manthan - 4” was launched on this intelligence input and the vessel was identified and interdicted by Indian Navy by mobilising its mission-deployed maritime patrol assets resulting in the seizure of drug on Friday, IPS officer Singh sated.

The vessel with consignment of approximate 700 kg of Meth was interdicted in the territorial waters of India.

There is no standard way to calculate value of drugs which varies as per volume, quality, region and demand and supply situation. However, as per rough estimate international street price of seized Meth per kg are between ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore, said the NCB

The DDG of the NCB also said that investigation to identify the backward and forward linkages of the drug syndicate are on for which help of foreign DLEAs is being be taken. This operation is also a great example of Inter-agency cooperation and coordination, he stressed.

The operation Sagar-Manthan was launched early this year by NCB by constituting a team of officers from its Operations Branch situated at the Headquarters here and personnel from Operations/Intelligence Wing of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and ATS Gujarat Police to counter the threat to national security emanating from maritime trafficking of illicit drugs.

Till now about 3400 kgs of various narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance have been seized and 11 Iranian nationals and 14 Pakistanis have been arrested in three cases, who are all in jail awaiting trial.

