71% Indian consumers refrained from buying ‘Made in China’ products this festival season: Survey

Let there be husk and light
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
A majority of consumers refrained from purchasing ‘Made in China’ products during their festival shopping, according to a survey by LocalCircles.
LocalCircles conducted a survey receiving over 14,000 responses from 204 districts of India to understand consumer behaviour during festive shopping.
The survey received 7,452 responses, out of which only 29 per cent of respondents said that they had purchased products made in China.
On the other hand, 71 per cent of respondents stated that they had consciously refrained from purchasing made in China items.
In a similar survey last year, 48 per cent of consumers had said that they had purchased China-made products. Hence, there has been a 40 per cent year-on-year decline in terms of the number of Indian consumers buying Made in China products.
ALSO READ: In this low-key Diwali gifting season, handmade on a high
When asked about the reason for purchasing Chinese products 66 per cent of respondents said that they had done so because they felt that the products offered higher value for money. Lower prices were one of the primary reasons for purchasing such products.
“With earnings being impacted for many households this year due to the pandemic, for many buying the lowest cost product was not a choice but the only option,” the report said.
“According to most consumers, the Indian counterpart for a Chinese product is generally more expensive though it might be of better quality,” it said.
Consumers generally do not consider quality the top criteria for festival-related products with one-time use such as LED lighting, tealight candles, plastics, etc. For some other products such as mobile phones, air purifiers, gadgets and appliances, consumers have reported China-made products to be of equal or better in quality, as per the report.
“While on an overall basis, the Indian consumer did spend less on Chinese products this year, the key takeaway for Government of India and MSMEs is to make manufacturing more competitive in India and improve scale,” the report said.
“If the high-quality products that are Made in India can be produced at scale and cost of capital for Indian MSME is reduced through government support, products Made in India will definitely find preference amongst Indian consumers and even other retail markets around the world,” it added.
ALSO READ: ‘Anti-China sentiment is likely to give an opportunity to the downstream customers’
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...