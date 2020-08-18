72,000 out of 94,000 patients in Telangana recovered from Covid

The Covid patient recovery in Telangana has improved further to 77 per cent which was at about 71 per cent. a week ago.

Out of the total 94,000 Covid positive cases reported so far in the State, 72,202 patients have recovered from the viral infection, pushing up the recovery rate further.

The national recovery rate stands at 72.51 per cent. On Monday, the State saw 2,070 patients recovering from the viral infection.

Telangana reported eight deaths and 1,682 new positive cases, taking the total number of deaths to 711 and total number of cases so far to 94,000.

The State has 21,024 active positive cases, with 14,140 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

The State tested 19,579 samples on Monday, which is about 3,000 samples less than what it is testing during the week days. During Saturdays and Sundays, it is testing about 800-900 samples.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 235 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 166 cases and Warangal Urban district with 107 cases.