Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday presented a 14-point agenda as part of a ‘Vision for India’s Future’. This includes competition among states for investment and green jobs.

Delivering his 11th successive Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi outlined a series of goals aimed at shaping the country’s growth, driving innovation, and positioning the country as a global leader across various sectors. At the end of the speech marking the country’s 78th Independence Day, the government released a statement highlighting the agenda outlined by the PM.

On efforts to attract more investment, the PM said projects are usually established in the states, so more work is required at their end. “The Prime Minister called for state governments to establish clear policies to attract investments, offer assurances of good governance, and ensure confidence in the law-and-order situation,” the statement said. “It may be noted that lot of procedures such as compliance of labour law, water and electricity connection, required to be certified by State governments and local bodies,” it added.

Green goals

On the need to accelerate growth alongside efforts to combat climate change, he said the focus is now on green growth and green jobs, which will generate employment while contributing to environmental protection. The Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment to becoming a global leader in green hydrogen production and creating sustainable employment opportunities in the environmental conservation and renewable energy sectors.

“The Prime Minister reiterated India’s ambitious goal of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. He noted that India has been the only country among the G20 nations to meet its Paris Accord goals,” the statement said.

Gaming prowess

Taking note of two rising sectors — domestic semiconductor manufacturing and gaming — Modi outlined India’s commitment to becoming a global leader in semiconductor production to reduce dependence on imports and enhance technological self-sufficiency. He also said India must leverage its rich ancient legacy and literature to come up with ‘Made in India’ gaming products. “Indian professionals must lead the global gaming market, not just in playing but also in producing games… Indian games should make their mark worldwide,” he added.

The growth of the manufacturing sector will need a strong skilled labour force, Modi said, referring to the Union Budget’s proposed initiatives to train India’s youth and transform the country into the skill capital of the world. At the same time, there should be emphasis on Indian standards becoming global benchmarks. Equally important is the ‘Design in India, Design for the World’ goal. The Prime Minister exalted indigenous design capabilities and called for creating products that cater to both domestic and international markets.

Youth and politics

Reiterating the need for demographic dividend, he gave a call to bring one lakh youth into the political system, specifically those with no history of politics in their families. “The Prime Minister said this initiative was aimed at fighting the evils of nepotism and casteism and inducting fresh blood into India’s polity,” the statement said.

Highlights of the ‘Vision for India’s Future’ agenda

State-level Investment Competition

Green Jobs and Green Hydrogen Mission

Made in India Chip-Semiconductor Production

Skill India

Hub of Industrial Manufacturing

‘Design in India, Design for the World’

Leader in Global Gaming Market

Ease of Living Mission

Revival of Nalanda Spirit

Indian Standards as Global Benchmarks

Climate Change Targets

Medical Education Expansion

Inducting Fresh Blood in Politics

Swachh Bharat Mission