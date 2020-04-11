76 prisoners released from Srinagar Central Jail amidst coronavirus pandemic

As many as 76 persons have been released from Srinagar Central Jail in the past two weeks after the Supreme Court directed States and Union Territories to consider decongesting jails in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic in India, as per media reports.

An official said those who were released included 31 detainees who had been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and 36 six under trials. One convict was also released on parole.

The thirty-six under-trials were released on bail granted by the competent courts after they were represented by their legal aid counsel, seeking their release in view of the Covid-19 threat.

“Different courts of Srinagar, Budgam, and Baramulla have granted bail to persons who were lodged in Srinagar Central Jail for different alleged offenses,” said advocate Mir NaveedGul, legal aid counsel for jail inmates of Srinagar Central Jail, engaged by District Legal Services Authority.

He informed that the proceedings were carried virtually after SC refrained the court from asking for the physical presence of lawyers and litigants.

The counsel for applicants and prosecution submitted their arguments through WhatsApp. After hearing both the sides, the court also issued the orders and provided copies of orders to parties via virtual mode.

Gul mentioned that he filed applications and kept his arguments via e-mail, WhatsApp, or over a call. He said he would be submitting more applications before competent courts, seeking the release of other jail inmates in Srinagar Central Jail.

Earlier, advocate Gul had moved 24 bail and parole applications before different courts in Srinagar including the court of Chief Judicial magistrate, city munsiff court and another judicial magistrate of the first class.

The Supreme Court has asked States and Union Territories to consider the release of convicted prisoners with up to seven years of sentences and under-trials, in order to decongest prisons.

Jammu Kashmir, Srinagar, detention, parole, coronavirus, Supreme Court, India, Union territory