76 prisoners released from Srinagar Central Jail amidst coronavirus pandemic

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
As many as 76 persons have been released from Srinagar Central Jail in the past two weeks after the Supreme Court directed States and Union Territories to consider decongesting jails in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic in India, as per media reports.
An official said those who were released included 31 detainees who had been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and 36 six under trials. One convict was also released on parole.
The thirty-six under-trials were released on bail granted by the competent courts after they were represented by their legal aid counsel, seeking their release in view of the Covid-19 threat.
“Different courts of Srinagar, Budgam, and Baramulla have granted bail to persons who were lodged in Srinagar Central Jail for different alleged offenses,” said advocate Mir NaveedGul, legal aid counsel for jail inmates of Srinagar Central Jail, engaged by District Legal Services Authority.
He informed that the proceedings were carried virtually after SC refrained the court from asking for the physical presence of lawyers and litigants.
The counsel for applicants and prosecution submitted their arguments through WhatsApp. After hearing both the sides, the court also issued the orders and provided copies of orders to parties via virtual mode.
Gul mentioned that he filed applications and kept his arguments via e-mail, WhatsApp, or over a call. He said he would be submitting more applications before competent courts, seeking the release of other jail inmates in Srinagar Central Jail.
Earlier, advocate Gul had moved 24 bail and parole applications before different courts in Srinagar including the court of Chief Judicial magistrate, city munsiff court and another judicial magistrate of the first class.
The Supreme Court has asked States and Union Territories to consider the release of convicted prisoners with up to seven years of sentences and under-trials, in order to decongest prisons.
Jammu Kashmir, Srinagar, detention, parole, coronavirus, Supreme Court, India, Union territory
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...