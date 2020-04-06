769 foreign tourists register on ‘Stranded in India’ portal in 5 days

769 foreign tourists from all over the country have registered on the ‘Stranded in India’ portal within the first five days of its launch.

The Ministry of Tourism launched the portal on March 31 to identify, assist and facilitate foreign tourists who are stranded in various parts of India due to the lockdown situation.

“Every State government and Union Territory Administration has identified a Nodal Officer for assisting such foreign tourists. The five regional offices of the Ministry of Tourism are constantly coordinating with the Nodal Officers regarding the support requests logged on the portal, for facilitating ground support to the foreigners, if so required,” said an official release.

Requests for movement within the country/ State and for transfer to home country of such tourists are also being coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and with the respective Embassy/ High Commission/ Consulate, it further added.