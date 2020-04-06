769 foreign tourists register on ‘Stranded in India’ portal in 5 days

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
769 foreign tourists from all over the country have registered on the ‘Stranded in India’ portal within the first five days of its launch.
The Ministry of Tourism launched the portal on March 31 to identify, assist and facilitate foreign tourists who are stranded in various parts of India due to the lockdown situation.
“Every State government and Union Territory Administration has identified a Nodal Officer for assisting such foreign tourists. The five regional offices of the Ministry of Tourism are constantly coordinating with the Nodal Officers regarding the support requests logged on the portal, for facilitating ground support to the foreigners, if so required,” said an official release.
Requests for movement within the country/ State and for transfer to home country of such tourists are also being coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and with the respective Embassy/ High Commission/ Consulate, it further added.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
Investors need to tread with caution in this truncated week as global weakness persists
Destruction of demand due to COVID-led crisis could offset gains from lower gas cost
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...