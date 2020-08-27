78 new routes approved under regional air connectivity scheme

Cochin International Airport will soon have a new flight connection to Agatti in Lakshadweep.

This is among the 78 new routes approved by the government under the fourth round of the regional air connectivity scheme (RCS). In this round of RCS the government has given priority to further enhancing connectivity to remote and regional areas of the country like the North Eastern region, hilly states and islands. The routes that have been approved include two which will operate to two heliports in Guwahati and Misa and one to a water aerodrome, the government said in a statement.

The other routes approved include Agatti to Minicoy, Minicoy to Agatti, Agatti to Kavaratti, Kavaratti to Agatti, Guwahati to Shillong, Shillong to Dimapur, Dimapur to Shillong, and Imphal to Silchar and back.

In a statement, the government said that 766 routes have been sanctioned so far under the RCS scheme.