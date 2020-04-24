78,000 unsold ready-to-move in homes available in top seven cities: Anarock

Homebuyers seeking de-risked ready-to-move in (RTM) properties can leverage the Covid-19 period to their advantage. Currently, about 78,000 unsold homes are ready in the top seven cities in the country.

An Anarock study has revealed there is total unsold stock of over 6.44 lakh units in the top seven cities, of which 78,000, or about 12 per cent, are RTM. The total stock of unsold RTM homes is worth about ₹65,950 crore.

“Of the total unsold ready stock, MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) and Pune together have about 35,200 units, which are collectively worth ₹37,550 crore. This accounts for 57 per cent of the total value of ready unsold homes across all top seven cities,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.

Although construction activity is completely halted across the country, first-time homebuyers are at an unprecedented advantage to negotiate good deals on RTM options and simultaneously benefit from all-time-low interest rates of 7.15 to 7.8 per cent.

The lockdown has accelerated technology-led homebuying in India, making it possible to inspect properties online as well as negotiate and finalise deals. Virtual site visits are now a reality and a large chunk of the property selection and purchase process can now be done digitally.

“The lockdown period has kickstarted rapid technology-led evolution in the Indian real estate market,” said Puri “Some States are now also mulling the introduction of e-registration of property documents, thereby completing the entire value chain. This is necessary since physical site visits are unlikely to pick up quickly even after the lockdown ends, as both buyers and sellers will remain wary.”

City-wise ready unsold supply

The top seven cities had an total unsold stock of nearly 6.44 lakh units by March 2020-end.

MMR has the maximum ready stock of nearly 19,200 unsold homes worth nearly ₹26,150 crore. However, this is just 9 per cent of the total unsold inventory (of 2.13 lakh units) in the region.

Pune has the second-highest ready unsold stock of nearly 16,000 units worth over ₹11,400 crore. This is close to 17 per cent of the total unsold stock of 93,300 units available in the city.

NCR comes third with nearly 15,600 unsold ready homes worth ₹10,720 crore. This accounts for just 9 per cent of the total unsold inventory of 1.73 lakh units in the region.

Bengaluru currently has ready unsold stock of approximately 10,100 units worth ₹7,150 crore. Overall, this is nearly 16 per cent of the total 62,800 units of unsold stock in the city.

Chennai has nearly 9,400 ready unsold units in the city worth nearly ₹5,800 crore. Interestingly, the ready stock accounts for 28 per cent share of the total 33,500 unsold units in the city.

Kolkata has ready unsold stock of nearly 5,300 units worth ₹2,860 crore. This is 12 per cent of the total unsold stock of 43,600 units there.

Hyderabad has the least unsold ready stock of nearly 2,400 units worth ₹1,870 crore. It is 10 per cent of the total unsold stock of 24,900 units in the city.