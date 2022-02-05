7.91 lakh get vaccinated at the 21st mega Covid vaccination camp in TN

At the 21st mega Covid vaccination camp held in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 7.91 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated.

A government press release says that, 90.78 per cent of those over 18 years of age in the State have so far been vaccinated with government vaccine in the first dose and 70.02 per cent in the second dose.

New Covid cases dip

Meanwhile, new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 7,524 on Saturday as against 9,916 on Friday. Total number of infections in the State was 34,04,762.

After 23,938 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,38,878.

There were 37 deaths and 1,26,701 samples tested.

Chennai reported 1,223 new cases on Saturday as against 1,475 on Friday and Coimbatore 1,020 (1,220), according to State government data.