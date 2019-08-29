7th edition of CAI EXPO opens in Chennai on Friday

New Snapchat additions
The much-awaited annual exhibition that brings together industry players from construction, architecture and interiors — Construction Architecture & Interior (CAI) EXPO 2019 —is set to kick off in Chennai today.
As a popular annual event, CAI EXPO has carved a niche for itself in the space. It enables participants to showcase the best, discover innovative products and services, and exchange ideas in interior design.
For visitors, the event showcases the latest products and technologies available in the market and provides them with the opportunity to interact with industry professionals and learn about the latest developments.
From office blocks to high-rise constructions, from residential buildings to embassies, the number of forthcoming infrastructure and construction projects across the country is vast and wide-ranging. CAI 2019 is an ideal opportunity to access major manufacturers of construction material, home interiors and clients procuring work.
CAI is an amalgamation of exquisitely modern technologies and materials in the field of construction, architecture and interior designing. From top quality exhibits, to insightful demonstrations and more, one can discover thousands of smart, stylish and cost-effective ways to design, build or renovate.
The event is powered by K-Lite Industries, which believes that CAI is a platform that offers great opportunities to its clients to exhibit and create a name for themselves in the global market.
The 7th edition of CAI Expo 2019, organised by BusinessLine in association with IAds & Events group, will be held at Chennai Trade Centre from August 30 to September 1.
The expo will be inaugurated by Guest of Honour WS Habib, President, CREDAI - Chennai, R Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine, and Dilip Kumbhat, President, Indian Society of Lighting Engineers.
For more details visit www.cai-expo.com or contact Helpline number 8056867577.
