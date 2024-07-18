Eight Indian nationals rescued by the Indian Navy from the capsized oil tanker MV Prestige Falcon have reached ashore and are currently being cared for, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Thursday.

Indian Navy’s mission deployed warship INS Teg, rendering SAR assistance for the capsized MV Prestige Falcớn, rescued a Sri Lankan crew member as well while the body of an Indian on board the oil tanker has been recovered. It reportedly had a total of 16 crew, including 13 Indians and 3 Sri Lankans, a Indian Navy spokesperson said.

The operation continues as the Navy and Omani authorities work to locate the remaining missing crew members. On July 15, 2024, the MV capsized about 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah, Oman, and search and rescue efforts in coordination with Oman authorities are in progress since then.

‘Relieved’

Expressing relief at the successful rescue of the eight Indian nationals, Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh thanked both Indian and Omani authorities for their efforts in the rescue operation. He also offered condolences to the family of the deceased crew member.

“Spoke with our Ambassador in Oman, Amit Narang, to get an update on the capsized vessel MV Prestige Falcon. Relieved to know that 8 Indians who were rescued by INS Teg have reached ashore and are being looked after. 1 Indian person’s body has been retrieved. We are closely monitoring the situation and the government is ensuring all possible assistance. Thank all authorities in India and Oman involved in the process. My deepest condolences to the family of the bereaved,” Singh said, as per an official statement.

According to the Indian Navy, the search and rescue by Indian and Omani assets is being undertaken in challenging weather conditions as the area is experiencing rough sea and strong winds. Indian Navy’s Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I is also assisting in search for survivors.

The Indian Embassy in Oman too has been actively aiding the search and rescue efforts in collaboration with Omani authorities.

