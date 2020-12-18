80% people dissatisfied with emergency healthcare facilities: Survey

A recent survey by Medulance, an end-to-end emergency response service provider, reveals that 80 per cent of respondents are dissatisfied with the current emergency infrastructure in India.

The dissatisfaction amongst respondents is attributed to high response time, technology backwardness, quality and hygiene. Ambulances in the past were primarily booked for health emergencies, heart attacks and Covid-19 by respondents.

Additionally, the survey brings out the three critical themes of awareness, demand and impact of Covid-19 in emergency services.

When Indians were asked about what number to dial in case of emergency, the majority (65 per cent) of respondents were aware of the helpline number, while 15 per cent said that they have no idea what it was. The remaining 12 per cent answered 101 (which is for fire emergencies) and the rest 100 (police).

Furthermore, 55 per cent of respondents confirmed that response time is vital for a strong emergency infrastructure. A well-connected system of booking, tracking, and availing ambulances is the need of the hour.

Availability of ambulance and access at remote locations are other areas that need improvement, said 33 per cent of respondents. The remaining (10 per cent) said the quality of ambulances and front-line staff demand attention from facilitators.

The majority of respondents (91 per cent) think that ambulances and emergency care have become the new essential for the workplace. Work from home is a developed concept now, but the extension of healthcare services to employees is still emerging. While 93 per cent of respondents feel that emergency care facilities should be provided to the workforce, 5 per cent were indecisive and 2 per cent feel it is not important.

Demand for emergency care in 2021

As per the report, 80 per cent of respondents feel that the need for an emergency healthcare facility is going to outlast the pandemic and is extremely important for a post-Covid era.

Commenting on the report, Pranav Bajaj, co-founder, Medulance, said in a statement: “It is eye-opening to see how the pandemic has transformed the need for emergency care in residential communities and workplaces — making it the most important factor not just during the Covid phase but later too.”

He added: “We, at Medulance, strongly agree with survey findings that time and availability are the two major challenges in the emergency healthcare industry. Our team is making constant efforts to build a strong infrastructure for the year ahead with digitised ambulances, trained front-line staff, and faster response time.”

