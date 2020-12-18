80% people dissatisfied with emergency healthcare facilities: Survey

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
A recent survey by Medulance, an end-to-end emergency response service provider, reveals that 80 per cent of respondents are dissatisfied with the current emergency infrastructure in India.
The dissatisfaction amongst respondents is attributed to high response time, technology backwardness, quality and hygiene. Ambulances in the past were primarily booked for health emergencies, heart attacks and Covid-19 by respondents.
Additionally, the survey brings out the three critical themes of awareness, demand and impact of Covid-19 in emergency services.
When Indians were asked about what number to dial in case of emergency, the majority (65 per cent) of respondents were aware of the helpline number, while 15 per cent said that they have no idea what it was. The remaining 12 per cent answered 101 (which is for fire emergencies) and the rest 100 (police).
Furthermore, 55 per cent of respondents confirmed that response time is vital for a strong emergency infrastructure. A well-connected system of booking, tracking, and availing ambulances is the need of the hour.
Availability of ambulance and access at remote locations are other areas that need improvement, said 33 per cent of respondents. The remaining (10 per cent) said the quality of ambulances and front-line staff demand attention from facilitators.
The majority of respondents (91 per cent) think that ambulances and emergency care have become the new essential for the workplace. Work from home is a developed concept now, but the extension of healthcare services to employees is still emerging. While 93 per cent of respondents feel that emergency care facilities should be provided to the workforce, 5 per cent were indecisive and 2 per cent feel it is not important.
ALSO READ: Smart testing strategy needed to tackle the pandemic
As per the report, 80 per cent of respondents feel that the need for an emergency healthcare facility is going to outlast the pandemic and is extremely important for a post-Covid era.
Commenting on the report, Pranav Bajaj, co-founder, Medulance, said in a statement: “It is eye-opening to see how the pandemic has transformed the need for emergency care in residential communities and workplaces — making it the most important factor not just during the Covid phase but later too.”
He added: “We, at Medulance, strongly agree with survey findings that time and availability are the two major challenges in the emergency healthcare industry. Our team is making constant efforts to build a strong infrastructure for the year ahead with digitised ambulances, trained front-line staff, and faster response time.”
ALSO READ: A push for healthcare
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
₹1441 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141014551470 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...