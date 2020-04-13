80 per cent Covid-19 cases are mild or asymptomatic, there’s no need to panic: Health Ministry

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
The Ministry of Health on Sunday urged people not to panic, stating that while there are concerns regarding the rising number of cases, 80 per cent of those cases have been mild or asymptomatic.
“While we have areas of concern related to cases and deaths, there is also positive news that our cases are recovering and 716 cases that we had have recovered,” the Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said at a press briefing on Sunday.
Agarwal further emphasised the government’s strategy for treatment. In order to minimise infection, patients are being treated in either Covid health centres or Covid hospitals based on the severity of their cases.
“Though no. of #COVID19 cases has increased from 979 on Mar 29 to 8,356 today, the no. of patients requiring oxygen support or critical care is around 20%. Govt. is over-prepared in managing the situation. No need for panic- @MoHFW_INDIA,” the government’s Press Information Bureau tweeted from its official account.
“~80% of cases are mild or asymptomatic, treated at #COVIDCareCentres Moderate cases are treated at #COVIDHealthCareCentres, critical cases at #COVIDHospitals Proper mapping is done so that transfer of patients to different care centres can be done as per need,” it further said.
The government on Sunday asserted its preparedness to meet an exponential rise in the number of coronavirus patients in the country.
It is also expanding its Covid-19 testing capacity in state-run facilities as well as private medical colleges.
As of 8 am on Monday morning, the Ministry had reported 7,987 actives COVID-19 cases, with 856 patients having been discharged, while the death toll stood at 308.
