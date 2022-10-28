A study by consulting firm Dalberg Advisors says 83 per cent of job card holders under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) reported that their wages were delayed or pending.

This is the highest among the five States - Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh - where the study was conducted. Over 48 per cent of the beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh said their payments were delayed.

The study recommended that faster measurement of work could speed up the process of fund transfer generation order and approval at the gram panchayat and block level. In order to ensure timely payment States should fill up vacancies for junior engineers and technical assistants in a time-bound manner. Also, make adequate budgetary provisions for hiring and retaining this staff, the report added.

Additionally, States should also consider expanding the pool of barefoot technicians in gram panchayats to undertake measurement of work and assist junior engineers and technical assistants. This could ensure greater leverage for technical staff authorised to approve measurements and generate FTOs, it suggested.

Across the five States, 39 per cent of local administrators were unable to resolve issues concerning payment of wages mostly because they lacked authority to do so, while 28 per cent also reported that they did not possess grievance redressal mechanisms, said the study.

In Karnataka, 43 per cent of rural households have an active job card. Among individuals, 33 per cent have an active job card under MGNREGS enrolment. The success rate of submitting applications for employment in Karnataka is 51 per cent, and only 9 per cent of households were unable to submit their applications, the study found.

The adequacy of employment provided under MGNREGS was low as only 25 per cent of households received days of work equal to or greater than that requested. In comparison, the rate in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan was 41 per cent. The study found that although MGNREGS has been a strong rail for rural Indian households during the Covid-19 pandemic, critical gaps have continued to undermine the scheme’s welfare potential.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit