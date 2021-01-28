89% of Indian IT leaders concerned about protection heir organisation’s data from ransomware: Report

A majority of Indian IT leaders are more concerned about protecting their organisation’s data from ransomware than they were before the Covid-19 pandemic according to the Druva Inc’s 2020 Value of Data report.

The global survey, commissioned by Druva provides insights from over 1,000 IT decision makers (ITDMs) in India, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Of the more than 300 ITDMs surveyed in India, 31 per cent reported an increase in ransomware attacks on the organisation since the pandemic began. Overall 89 percent of the respondents said that they were more concerned now with protecting their organisational data from ransomware than before the pandemic. This has been further accelerated as organisations speed up their digital transformation process.

“With data being created, stored, and shared in more ways than ever before, IT leaders in India are confronted with unprecedented challenges. The survey reveals that protecting data from outside threats, unauthorised internal access and ensuring business resiliency are becoming key priorities for organisations as they accelerate their cloud migration and digital transformation plans,” the report said.

76 per cent of IT leaders said that their digital transformation plans have accelerated due to the pandemic. With this, cyberthreats further increased as well. 42 per cent of survey participants reported an increase in video conferencing attacks, malware (40 per cent), phishing (35 per cent), user error / accidental tampering or deletion (32 per cent) and insider attack (31 per cent)

For 67 per cent of respondents, the time to recover data is still an issue and has increased since the pandemic .25 per cent of participants said that their company can only go 3 to 4 hours without access to data before causing serious harm to their business.

“The pandemic, and possibilities of an emergence in the coming months, has forced organizations across India to re-evaluate the health of their data, potential security vulnerabilities, and their level of preparedness”, said Milind Borate, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer, Druva.

“The ability to unlock the value of data, rapidly adapt to changing demands, and delight customers will increasingly be determined by their cloud strategy. Cloud data protection plays a pivotal role in this journey,” added Borate.