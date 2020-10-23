89 start-ups selected for WE HUB’s women-only incubator

WE HUB, an exclusive incubator for women entrepreneurs has selected 89 start-ups for the second cohort of the ‘Her&Now’ programme. These 89 startups were selected out of a total of 600 that applied.

“The selected start-ups will receive incubation and acceleration training, access to mentorship, strategies to increase market and financial linkages, along with other benefits,” Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE HUB, said here in a statement.

Some of the startups that are shortlisted include Envi Robotics, Nuture Fields, Ladoo Box and SR Silks.

The incubator partnered with GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH) to provide mentor and train women entrepreneurs in Tier-2 and -3 regions in Telangana.

Nurturing start-ups

WE HUB helps the women entrepreneurs to start-up, scale up and accelerate by providing global market access. The first cohort of 30 start-ups graduated from the incubator, promoted by the Telangana Government, in August.

“We shortlisted 150 applicants in the first phase. It was shortlisted to 89 as we vetted them for attributes like domain knowledge, digital literacy, potential to scale and business feasibility,” she said.

“Her&Now offers support customised to each entrepreneur and her business, and we hope this will prove especially useful in these challenging times of the pandemic,” Julia Karst, Head of Project Her&Now at GIZ, said.