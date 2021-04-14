93% of companies in India looking to fill open roles internally in the post-Covid era: LinkedIn report

According to LinkedIn’s Future of Talent report, more than 9 in 10 (93 per cent) of companies in India are looking to fill open roles internally in the post-covid era.

The professional networking platform has launched the first edition of the ‘Future of Talent’ report that looked at the evolving role of HR in India, and how talent is hired, engaged with, and developed in the new business environment. According to the report, companies are increasingly looking to fill roles internally.

“Diving deeper into the reasons for this surge in internal hiring, the report shows that 7 in 10 companies in India hire internally to gain an insider’s perspective or a sense of progress,” it said.

When hiring internally, the top three skills that companies in India look for are good communication, problem-solving skills, and time management.

Focus on upskiling

The report further highlights the increased focus on upskilling which will be core to the talent strategy for companies moving forward.

95 per cent of companies in India have dedicated L&D programs to help employees learn new skills and prepare for the future, according to the report.

Apart from this, other emerging trends include internal mobility, data-led hiring decisions, and improving employee experience will be in focus for employers in 2021.

As per the report, 91 per cent of companies in India use data to make informed talent-hiring decisions while 53 per cent frequently use data to map skills with open position requirements. Furthermore, 9 in 10 companies are also merging roles to reduce talent acquisition costs and to make remote hiring more efficient.

The report also showed that companies in India are significantly more open to hiring remote staff when compared to other Asia Pacific countries.

HR to play a bigger role

In 2020, the rate of attrition increased 1.5 times in India as employees battled long shifts while working remotely. As signals of a second wave accentuate India’s remote working needs, the report shows that HR will play an even bigger role in determining the future of talent as 9 in 10 companies agree that HR will now play a key role in helping organizations streamline their business, shape their strategy, and hire more efficiently, even beyond Covid-19,” the report said.

HR professionals are also increasingly encouraging companies to prioritise employee engagement as remote work becomes a continuing workforce trend, 85 per cent of companies in India are already holding more engagement activities “to keep employees inspired and connected with their teams despite working in isolation.”

“As remote work continues to disrupt the way we work, HR will play a greater role in helping companies absorb new hiring trends to build the future of talent. In 2021, India will see more companies merge roles, upskill their employees, and hire internally to maximize business growth without expanding operational costs. Data-led hiring practices will also play a critical role in helping companies engage with their employees, attract the right talent, and hire more effectively in 2021. It’s evident that companies today are realizing that businesses succeed when their people succeed,” said Ruchee Anand, Director - Talent and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn.

Attracting talent

Companies are also focusing on building a good brand image themselves to attract talent. 94 per cent of companies in India are also building a good employer brand by having an active social media presence, and sharing more about their vision and focus on innovation. 4 in 5 (80 per cent) of companies have already experienced an increased pool of qualified candidates because of their efforts in employer branding.