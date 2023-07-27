Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved “The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” in the Lok Sabha that seeks to facilitate enrolment of an adopted, orphaned, abandoned, surrendered, surrogate child and also of a kid to a single parent or unwed mother to officially record their birth and passing away.

The Registration of Births and Deaths Act, as of now, states that on adoption of a child, the name of the adoptive parents and a new name for the child can be entered in the birth register. The Bill also intends to allow digital registration and electronic delivery of birth and death certificates for the benefit of people at large.

For the first time, the government has sought amendment to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act since its enactment way back in 1969 to keep pace with societal change and technological advancements and enrich its vital statistics that are key to plan, monitor and evaluate various programmes related to primary health care, family planning, maternal and child health, education, among others.

Robust system

Not many States have robust civil registration system as was reflected during the Covid pandemic that lead wave of deaths in India and across globe.

The legislation, in the ‘statement of objects and reasons’, said the proposed creation of a national and State level databases is for “efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits”. According to an amendment moved in Section 3 of the Act, the Registrar General of India has been empowered to maintain the database of the registered births and deaths at the national level and it has been made obligatory for Chief Registrar and Registrars to share data on both the counts to national repository.

If the Bill is passed by both the Houses of parliament, the birth certificate will become single document of proof for any transaction, from admission in educational institutions to getting driving licence or voter identity card, and for getting jobs. The move will enhance public convenience and avoid multiplicity of documents to prove date and place of birth in the country, the Bill stated.

In case of birth registration, the Bill said the registrars can collect Aadhaar numbers of parents and informant, if available. The Bill also makes it mandatory for medical institutions to provide a certificate on cause of death to Registrar of civil registration system and a copy of it to relative of the deceased.

Appointment of sub-registrars

Perhaps, taking a leaf from the Covid pandemic, the Bill suggests appointment of sub-registrars in the event of disaster or epidemic for speedy recoding of deaths and issue of certificates.

The Bill also talks of addressing grievances of general public aggrieved by any action or order of the Registrar or District Registrar. As per amendment suggested in Section 25 of the Act, a person may file an appeal within a month to District Registrar if aggrieved by an “action or order” of Registrar. Similarly, he can do that to Chief Registrar against District Registrar. The superior authority has to decide the appeal within a period of 90 days from the date of preferring of such appeal.

The Bill seeks to enhance penalties in the Act. It has been proposed, for instance, that any person who fails without any reasonable case to give or write information, or thumb impression or signature, and shares false personal details sought for the purpose of registration, shall invite an offence punishable with a fine that may extend to ₹1,000 in respect of each birth or death. There are other graded penalty proposed for other lapses.