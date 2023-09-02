The Telangana State Beverages Corporation (TSBCL) has decided to offer an overdraft facility for liquor shops for supply has led to a surge of liquor flow in the State. The overdraft facility to lift liquor from the corporation to the shops, assumes significance as most of the liquor shop owners are facing cash crunch due to application/tender process as part of the new liquor policy applicable for a period of two years from December 1, 2023.

According to officials, the general practice was to get supply of liquor from the Depots of corporation after paying the Challan for any specified quantity. However, the cash-strapped liquor shop owners are unable to pay in advance in many cases which led to shortage of liquor supply.

In a ‘market friendly’ move, TSBCL has now permitted an additional supply of 30 per cent over and above the challan being paid by the liquor shops effectively offering them an overdraft facility. The amount for additional 30 per cent supply can be paid on or before September 30, 2023.

“The move is timely as last week, most of the liquor shops had faced stock issues and operated with only about 30 per cent stocks. But now, there is an additional supply due to the overdraft facility,’‘ the owner of a liquor shop in Amberpet said.

The State Government received a record 1,31,400 applications for 2,620 liquor outlets in the State and earned over Rs. 2500 crore in the form of fees in the tender process of new liquor policy announced last month.

The new licences were given on the basis of a lucky draw on August 21.

