A JCO injured in militant outfits attack on Assam Rifles near Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh

Suspected ULFA and NSCM militants tried to ambush Assam Rifles (AR) troops early on Tuesday morning from across Myanmar border at Pangsau Pass in Arunachal Pradesh, injuring a Naib Subedar who is said to be out of danger now.

This is the second attack on Assam Rifles in less than two years. In October 2020, two personnel of AR were killed by militants in separate incidents of firing in the same Tirap and Changlang districts where the incident occurred on Monday.

“An incident of firing on Assam Rifles troops by militant groups from across the Indo Myanmar border took place early morning in the general area of Tirap and Changlang district,” Tezpur-based defence spokesperson Lt Col AS Walia said.

Taking advantage of foggy morning, more than half a dozen militants of ULFA and NSCM initially fired two rounds from grenade launchers between 4.45 am to 5 am from across Mayanmar border that landed in a local market at Pangsau Pass. The attempt to ambush AR personnel was at the location approximately 50 meter north west of Border Point 173, said sources in AR.

The ultras followed it by small arm firing for about 15 minutes which was repulsed by Assam Rifles troops deployed for securing the Myanmar border. The cadres absconded once the retaliation began, pointed out defence establishment sources. “A junior commissioned officer sustained an injury in his hand,” the defence spokesperson said.

JCO Naib Subedar Jarnail Singh of 19 AR suffered splinter injury on his fore right arm and some minor scratches on his body. He was immediately given first aid at Nampong company operating base (COB) by medical officers.

Though the situation has been quite through out the day, two columns from COBs Nampong and New Dogkpi were pressed into search and cordon operation to flush out outlaws.

The Assam Rilfes were undertaking enhanced patrolling activities in view of heightened vigil for Independence Day, Lt Col AS Walia said.

The security agencies have been alerted of the possibility militant groups planning to create disturbance in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts of Assam during the Independence Day celebrations. The ULFA (I) and NSCN (K-YA) have jointly issued a boycott call for the I-Day celebrations.