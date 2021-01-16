A matter of consent for Covid-19 vaccine

Taking a Covid-19 vaccine is not as simple as it looks, especially if you are being given Covaxin of Bharat Biotech. You will have to sign a mandatory screening and consent form.

Per the operative portion of the form, one has to declare that he/she is fully aware of the ‘benefits and risks’ of the vaccination as described in the data sheet (to be shown by the administrator). If the person taking the vaccine is an illiterate, a thumb impression will have to be taken in the presence of ‘an impartial witness’.

A questionnaire also forms part of the three-page form listing out nine questions.

The form also promises ‘compensation’ and treatment in case of an adverse event.