A matter of consent for Covid-19 vaccine

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on January 16, 2021 Published on January 16, 2021

Sanitation worker Manish Kumar, who according to the officials is the first person in the country vaccinated against the Covid-19, receives a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16   -  REUTERS

Taking a Covid-19 vaccine is not as simple as it looks, especially if you are being given Covaxin of Bharat Biotech. You will have to sign a mandatory screening and consent form.

Per the operative portion of the form, one has to declare that he/she is fully aware of the ‘benefits and risks’ of the vaccination as described in the data sheet (to be shown by the administrator). If the person taking the vaccine is an illiterate, a thumb impression will have to be taken in the presence of ‘an impartial witness’.

A questionnaire also forms part of the three-page form listing out nine questions.

The form also promises ‘compensation’ and treatment in case of an adverse event.

