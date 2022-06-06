A record 3.80 lakh compete for 503 Group-1 posts in Telangana

Hyderabad, June 6

A record 3.80 lakh candidates have applied for 503 Group-1 category State government posts in response to a recruitment notification issued by Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Out of total applicants, 1.51 lakh candidates are women which is another record, according to the data available with the TSPSC. On an average, over 10,000 people applied every day since May 2 when the commission opened the online applications which continued till June 4. The majority of applicants (2.53 lakh) are graduates, and 1.23 lakh post graduates and 424 PhDs have also applied. “There is intense competition as 756 have applied for each post,’‘ said an official. This the first Group - I notification after the creation of Telangana State in 2014. Apart from being the first recruitment for top posts such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Regional Transport Officer, the notification attracted huge response on a variety of grounds. “The possibility of being promoted to IAS cadre after a few years of service is a major draw,’‘ said an official of TSPSC. According to Krishna Pradeep, Chairman, 21st Century IAS Academy Group of Institutions, the number of candidates applied this year was higher than the number of candidates appearing in the joint AP notification. “Two factors seem to be responsible for this overwhelming response. Firstly, it is the first notification with 503 posts announced after the new state is formed.Secondly, more female candidates have applied as the number of Deputy collector posts are more for women,’‘ he said. Around 25,150 candidates will be qualified for Main Examination in the preliminary. The Government had done away with interviews to ensure transparency and weed out corruption in the examination process. Scores of students from rural areas are rushing to the state capital for preparation. Many software professionals and teachers are either taking long leave or quitting their jobs to be able to prepare better. “I see this as a once in a life-time opportunity to make it to the top post in the State Government recruitment,’‘ Mahesh, a teacher in a private school in Manchiryal who is now in the city to study after leaving his job. There is also a big rush for books being printed by Telangana Telugu Academy which is working round the clock to make proper study material available to the aspirants as per syllabus, according to a staffer of the Academy.