A ride into Chola history on the ‘Ponniyin Selvan trail’

As excitement mounts around the release of the much-awaited film adaptation of the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, lovers of the historical novel have more treats in store, courtesy Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC).

Timed with the film’s release on September 30, the State tourism body has put together a ‘Ponniyin Selvan trail’ that connects various places that feature prominently in the Tamil novel penned by the legendary Kalki Krishnamurthy, a senior government official said.

The movie, helmed by ace director Mani Ratnam, has garnered huge attention with an impressive teaser and a stellar cast.

The itinerary of the three-day, two-night trail begins in Chennai on September 15, and moves to Mamallapuram, Veeranarayanapuram, Melakadambur, Pazhuvur, Kumbakonam, Thirupparambiyam, Pazhayarai, Patteswaram, Thiruvaiyaru, Darasuram, Thanjavur, Kodikkarai, and Nagapattinam before returning to Chennai.

Organised in association with Fly Holidays, the package is priced ₹11,050 per person on triple share; ₹11,950 on twin share and ₹15,350 on single occupancy, the official said.

Day one will cover Veeranam lake; Melkadambur; Kollidam river; Pazhuvur and Kumbakonam. From Mamallapuram the route recreates the novel’s swashbuckling hero Vandiya Devan’s scenic horseride to Veeranarayanapuram.

Day two packs visits to Pazhayarai, one of the capitals of the Chola dynasty; Udaylur to Thiruvaiyaru, where Vandiya Devan meets Nandini Devi, another important character in the novel, and onward to Darasuram and Thanjavur.

On day three, visitors will travelto Kodikkarai, with a briefing on the novel’s eponymous hero Ponniyin Selvan’s travel to Sri Lanka; a visit to Nagapattinam Buddha Vihara follows, the site of Selvan’s rest and recuperation after failling ill. The return trip to Chennai will pass through Puducherry.