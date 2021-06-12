A smart watch to keep track of Covid vitals

A Hyderabad-based artificial intelligence start-up has developed ‘SafeZone Raksha Watch, an Internet-based wrist band, to help organisations and communities raise a flag when someone in the group develops Covid-19 symptoms.

The AI and machine learning-based health band collects vitals such as temperature, oxygen saturation levels and pulse rate round the clock. “When used by members of a community or an organisation, it sends an alert to relevant people if someone in the group reflects abnormal symptoms,” Rashmi Thakur, Director of SafeZone, said.

Actor Kajal Agarwal launched the Safe Zone Raksha Watch here on Saturday.

Priced at ₹4,999, the band can play a key role in contact tracing of people infected with Covid-19.

The SafeZone is being imported from the US and can be ordered from the company’s website at safezone.ai.