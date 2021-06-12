News

A smart watch to keep track of Covid vitals

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 12, 2021

Actor Kajal Agarwal launched the Safe Zone Raksha Watch in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The health band keeps track of vitals such as temperature and oxygen saturation levels, and sends out an alert if there is an abnormal reading

A Hyderabad-based artificial intelligence start-up has developed ‘SafeZone Raksha Watch, an Internet-based wrist band, to help organisations and communities raise a flag when someone in the group develops Covid-19 symptoms.

The AI and machine learning-based health band collects vitals such as temperature, oxygen saturation levels and pulse rate round the clock. “When used by members of a community or an organisation, it sends an alert to relevant people if someone in the group reflects abnormal symptoms,” Rashmi Thakur, Director of SafeZone, said.

Actor Kajal Agarwal launched the Safe Zone Raksha Watch here on Saturday.

Priced at ₹4,999, the band can play a key role in contact tracing of people infected with Covid-19.

The SafeZone is being imported from the US and can be ordered from the company’s website at safezone.ai.

Published on June 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

watches and accessories
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.