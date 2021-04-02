A special corporate gesture: Spouses of employees are now empowered

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The UAE-based Aries Group has operationalised what it describes as revolutionary reform of dispensing salaries to spouses of working employees in recognition to the work ethics and aspirations of housewives and homemakers.
Deepa Prabhiraj, wife of Aries Group’s Managing Director Prabhiraj Natarajan has become the first woman to receive the salary. She is entitled to receive 25 per cent of the employee’s income as salary and this amount will be provided in addition to the salary previously received by the employee.
Spouses of employees who remain in the establishment for more than three years after marriage will be eligible for salary, the company said. The unique compensation scheme was launched on March 28 on the occasion of the Group’s 23rd anniversary and birthday of Sohan Roy, Founder Chairman and CEO of Aries Group. The UAE based firm has a presence in maritime consultancy, ship design, UT gauging, survey of ships, rope access, interior and aviation surveys.
“Many companies around the world are still facing tough times due to Covid pandemic. But with the consistent efforts and hard work of the employees, we are delighted to have overcome the situation and provide such benefits to our employees and regular pay raise. We have also designed a software system called ‘EFFISM’ to effectively utilize our staff’s efficiency and time management skills. We are now placed first among the top ten companies in the Gulf region and recognised by big multinational companies, including Aramco in Saudi Arabia,” Roy said.
Aries Group also pays pensions to the parents of employees. Besides, the company has also distributed cash and benefits worth ₹1 lakh to ₹1 crore to its employees, depending on the length of their service.
The company considers its long-standing loyal employees as its greatest assets. Even during the pandemic times, it had retained its employees and did not resort to dismiss anyone or force salary cuts, he added.
