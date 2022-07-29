A strong government does not control everything, everyone, says Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre has a temperament for reform and a strong government does not control everything or everyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Chennai on Friday.

Speaking at the 42nd convocation of Anna University, the Prime Minister said earlier there was a notion that a strong government meant it should control everything and everyone.

“But we have changed this. A strong government does not control everything or everyone. It controls the system’s impulse to interfere. A strong government is one that is not restrictive but responsive. A strong government does not move into every domain. It limits itself and makes space for people’s talents. A strong government’s strength lies in its humility to accept that it cannot know or do everything,” the Prime Minister said.

‘Reforms in every sphere’

Modi said this was the reason why people could see reforms in every sphere, making greater space for people and their freedom.

The Prime Minister said this was among three factors that worked in favour of the graduating students. The other was that there is now trust in risk-takers where people now ask whether they have tried starting something on their own. “Even if one is working in a job, it is seen as cooler to work for start-ups,” he said. One of the other factors was that there was a taste for technology.

‘NEP ensures greater freedom for youth’

Modi also said the new National Education Policy ensures greater freedom for youth to take decisions according to evolving situations.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said education was one asset that no one could steal from others nor snatch it from them. “We believe that there should be no obstacles to education. That is why our ‘Dravida Model’ government is working with a primary goal of increasing literacy. Education is the bedrock of the principle of social justice of the Dravidian movement,” Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also said the graduands must feel proud of graduating but also be proud of the fact that they were receiving their degrees from the high office of the Prime Minister and from Modi.

In his welcome speech, State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said the State was able to increase the number of students enrolling for higher education due to the abolition of entrance examinations and requested Modi to support the higher education sector in Tamil Nadu.

The Union Minister of State L. Murugan, Governor RN Ravi and Anna University Vice Chancellor Velraj were among the participants.