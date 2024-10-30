In a world where e-readers and audiobooks seem to be pushing traditional books towards obscurity, and many more are hooked to their social media walls, a heartwarming tale of literary resilience has emerged from the heart of Telugu literature. Ravi Mantri, a Dublin-based techie with a passion for storytelling, penned his debut novel, Amma Diarylo Konni Pageelu (A Few Pages from Mother’s Diary), with modest expectations.

He envisioned a readership of perhaps 200, a number that seemed ambitious in an era where publishers are struggling to sell even 500 copies of new releases. Incidentally, digital publishers, acknowledging the reduced appetite for physical books, often allow writers to print just a few dozen of copies.

However, Telugu readers had a different plan for Ravi’s labour of love. The novel, a poignant story of lost love, second chances and the enduring power of familial bonds, resonated deeply with the readers, particularly the social media-savvy new generation.

Initially, sales trickled in slowly. The book, which went to the press in June last year, sold a couple of thousand copies in the first year. But a spark in May and June this year was ignited on social media. Instagram users, captivated by the book’s emotional depth, began sharing excerpts and heartfelt reviews, propelling the novel into the viral stratosphere.

What followed was nothing short of a literary phenomenon. The publishing house, Aju Publications, which had operated on a shoestring budget, found itself scrambling to keep up with the surging demand.

“We published 2,000 copies in the first 12 months. But we saw a spurt in demand in the summer, forcing us to hit the press several times. We sold 90,000 copies on Amazon alone since May. We sold another 15,000 in shops. The orders are still pouring in,” V Mallikarjun, a former journalist who quit his profession to start Aju Publications, told businessline.

Reader base

A writer himself with four novels and short story collections, Mallikarjun said the success of the book showed that a solid reader base still existed contrary to the popular perception that people, particularly young readers, were shying away from book reading.

The book breathed a fresh lease of life into the Telugu publishing industry. It demonstrated that even in the digital age, a well-crafted story, amplified by the power of social media, could capture the imagination of a vast audience.

Enjoying the unexpected success of his maiden writing effort, Ravi is about to finish his second work, something again around defining love. “We hope to hit the stands by April next,” he said.