A woman Governor is discriminated: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Protocols were violated several times during official programmes, alleges Telangana Governor

In a scathing attack on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan has alleged that, ‘a woman Governor is discriminated against’ and that the office of Governor was shown disrespect in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, marking the completion of three years in office, she said that protocol was violated several times when she ventured out to attend official programmes of late.

“Wherever I go, the protocol is not followed. When the history is written, it will capture how the office of Governor is treated. I don’t want that history to be written in a negative way,” she said.

CM not found

She also found fault with Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, not attending the ‘At Home’ programme organised by her and for not allowing her to address a gathering during the Republic Day.

She pointed out that the Chief Minister did not attend the South Zonal conference chaired by the Union Home Minister recently to highlight the problems faced by the State Government. On the controversial issue around September 17, she said it was a Liberation Day.

Making a dig at the Director of NIMS going to Apollo Hospitals when he was down with a cardiac problem, she said that the government hospitals should be able to offer good tertiary care to people and that top officials and Ministers going to private hospitals would send a wrong signal.

MLC slot tussle

The differences between the Office of the Governor and Chief Minister have surfaced, after the former rejecting the candidature of Kaushik Reddy for a nominated MLC slot. Angered over the move, the Chief Minister has been keeping an arm’s distance to the Governor’s programmes.

Responding to a question whether she flagged the breaches in protocol, she said that one could wake up a person who was really sleeping. “We cannot wake up a person who is pretending to be sleeping,” she said.