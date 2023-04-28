The Aadhaar holders carried out nearly 2.31 billion authentication transactions in March 2023. The Ministry of Electronics & IT said in its statement that this marks the growing usage of Aadhaar and the digital economy. The numbers in March were higher than the 2.26 billion authentication transactions carried out in February.

“While a majority of the authentications transaction numbers were carried out by using biometric fingerprint, it is followed by demographic and OTP authentications,” the release said.

Aadhaar issuing bodyUIDAI recently announced its partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) to develop a touchless biometric capture system and enhance the Aadhaar ecosystem.

Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a “stellar role” for banking and non-banking financial services by providing transparent and improved customer experience and facilitating ease of doing business. The cumulative number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions so far has moved past 14.7 billion by the end March 2023.

Aadhaar saturation among the adult population continues to be near universal, it said, adding that during March, over 21.47 million Aadhaars were updated following requests from the residents as against 16.8 million such updates in February 2023.

“In March 2023, 219.3 million last mile banking transactions were made possible through AePS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) and the network of micro ATMs,” the release noted.

