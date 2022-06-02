Aadhaar saved over ₹2 lakh crore by eliminating fake IDs: NITI Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that Aadhaar, issued by UIDAI, has saved over ₹2 lakh crore to the government by “eliminating fake and duplicate identities.” According to Kant, Aadhaar is the most-successful biometric identity program.

Aadhaar a 'bedrock' for govt welfare schemes, saved over Rs 2 lakh crore: NITI Aayog



Speaking at a workshop on ‘Recent Initiatives for Simplifying Aadhaar usage’ in Delhi, Kant said, “Aadhaar has become the bedrock for government welfare schemes, ensured faster benefit transfers without any intervention or intermediaries and saved a vast amount of money.”

“It is commendable to know that 315 Central schemes and 500 State schemes are leveraging Aadhaar to ensure effective delivery of service. Aadhaar has now become the bedrock for government welfare schemes, ensuring faster benefit transfers without any interruption or intermediaries, saving ₹2.22 lakh crore rupees to the government by eliminating fake and duplicate identities,” Kant said.