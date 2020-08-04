AAI asks GoAir to pay ₹60-cr unpaid dues

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has asked GoAir to pay unpaid dues to the tune of ₹50 crore or be ready to be put on cash-and-carry mode.
An AAI official requesting anonymity told BusinessLine that a notice has been sent to GoAir earlier this week. “Go Air dues as on July 28 is ₹60.75 crore, including an interest of ₹10 crore. AAI has issued a notice stating that it will be put on cash-and-carry mode.”
Usually, airlines are allowed to utilise the airports on credit for a few months unless the track record of the airline is clear. If the airline fails to pay the dues to the AAI, it is put on cash-and-carry mode, which means, that the airline will have to pay upfront to utilise the services of the airports.
GoAir is yet to respond to an email query sent by BusinessLine.
The source said that Wadia Group-owned GoAir’s dues have been pending for at least four-five months, the source said. “We are awaiting a response from GoAir regarding the payments else, we will encash the bank guarantees worth ₹82.05 crore,” the person added.
Last week, another no-frills carrier SpiceJet was put on cash-and-carry mode, but later reversed the order the airline assured a payment plan and timely payments.
GoAir, like SpiceJet, is severely hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, government regulations, and the muted passenger demand.
BusinessLine had reported that GoAir was mulling the retirement of 12 of its A320 CEOs earlier than scheduled as part of its cost-cutting measure to deal with subdued air travel. However, the lessors of at least seven of these aircraft are resisting the move, and have demanded a balloon payment on lease rentals for the remaining period.
Currently, GoAir is operating only 15-18 aircraft in total out of its entire fleet of 55 aircraft.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The company is well-placed to benefitfrom revival in trade expansion
Bharti Airtel reported a loss of ₹15,191.2 crore in the June quarter. The widening of losses was due to ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...