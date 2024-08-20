M Suresh, Member, Air Navigation Services, Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday has been entrusted with additional charge as Chairman of AAI. This is subsequent to relieving Sanjeev Kumar of his duties as AAI Chairman, says a Government Order.

Hailing from Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu, Suresh will hold the post for three months effective Tuesday or until a regular incumbent joins or until further orders, the order said.

