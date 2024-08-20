M Suresh, Member, Air Navigation Services, Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday has been entrusted with additional charge as Chairman of AAI. This is subsequent to relieving Sanjeev Kumar of his duties as AAI Chairman, says a Government Order.
Hailing from Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu, Suresh will hold the post for three months effective Tuesday or until a regular incumbent joins or until further orders, the order said.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.