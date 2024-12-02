Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday slammed the AAP dispensation for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the National Capital region.

According to him, the AAP dispensation is more interested in liquor sales than focussing on improving the health of Delhi’s citizens. Polls in Delhi are slated next year.

The minister’s remarks also assume significance as they come a week after the Delhi High Court sought the AAP government’s stand on implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Five Delhi BJP MPs – Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Khandelwal, Kamaljeet Sherawat and Yogendra Chandolia – had in a joint statement, issued last week, said the Delhi High Court has sent a notice to the government (AAP-led) regarding implementation of AB – PMJAY.

Delhi and West Bengal are currently the two states that have not come on-board the Centre’s universal health insurance scheme.

“There can be political differences, but it is unfortunate that there are some states which are more keen to politicise issues rather than take care of its people througb Centrally-sponsored schemes like Ayushman Bharat. For instance, if you see, the Delhi government here is more concerned about liquor sales and is investing more towards its liquor sales policy rather than look after health of its citizens and implement the PMJAY,” he told media-persons on Monday.

According to Mandaviya, the Centre has already written to the Delhi government for implementation of AB – PMJAY, while talks are still on to bring on-board the West Bengal government.

