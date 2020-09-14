Aashish Somaiyaa joins White Oak Capital as CEO

Aashish Somaiyaa on Monday joined White Oak Capital Management, as its chief executive officer. Aashish has 20 years of senior management experience in the asset management industry, most recently as the CEO and Managing Director of Motilal Oswal AMC for over seven years since January 2013, according to a release by White Oak.

Prior to that he served as the Head of Retail Business at ICICI Prudential AMC.

Prashant Khemka, Founder of White Oak Capital, said: “We at White Oak are excited to welcome an exceptional leader like Aashish. He has a wealth of experience in building and scaling investment management businesses. Under his leadership we shall build a pioneering organisation centred around our performance-first investment culture.”

Aashish said: “The team at White Oak is of a highly respected pedigree with a strong investment culture and track record. This has enabled us to become a trusted partner for both individuals and institutions in India and worldwide.”

White Oak Capital Management Consultants LLP (WOCM) is an affiliate of the White Oak Capital Group and was founded in 2017. WOCM is a boutique investment management firm managing assets of over ₹7,000 crore in Indian equities for institutional and individual investors across PMS, AIF and advisory offerings.