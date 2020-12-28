ABFR ranks 8 in ESG performance

S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment has ranked Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has globally ranked eighth in the textiles, apparel and luxury goods industry for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. The ranking will help the company attract investment being made by ESG focused funds.

The CSA methodology is used, among others, to select the companies for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. The company’s score has improved by seven compared to last year assessment cycle.

Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, ABFRL said the ranking reflects the company’s commitment to enhance economic, governance, social and environmental initiatives.

Edoardo Gai, Managing Director, SAM a part of S&P Global said the company has received the highest score of all Asian companies in the Textiles, Apparel and Luxury Goods Industry and a global industry rank of eight, based on the Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2020.

Every year the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment methodology is used to assess global companies and ranks the companies based on their ESG performance.

ABFRL, a part of Aditya Birla Group, has a revenue of ₹8,788 crore and retail space of 8.1 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2020).

The Company has a network of 3,031 stores across about 25,000 multi-brand outlets with over 6,500 point of sales in department stores in India.