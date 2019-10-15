Abhijit Banerjee adds on Nobel to the validation of Infosys Prize

A decade before Abhijit Banerjee was awarded the Nobel prize winner; an Indian corporate had recognised his efforts.

In 2009, Banerjee won the Infosys prize for social sciences- economics for his contributions to the economic theory of development as well as his work in the empirical evaluation of public policy. This year, Banerjee, who is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at MIT, along with Esther Duflo and economic Michael Kremer won the Nobel for “an experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”.

The Infosys prize is given annually to honour achievements of contemporary researchers and scientists across six categories: Engineering and Computer Sciences, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences.

The jury of Infosys prize included Professor Amartya Sen, another Nobel Prize winner in the field of economics.