About 18.63 lakh received Covid-19 vaccine on March 15

Indian carried out 18.63 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations till 7 pm on Monday, taking the total number of vaccine shots administered to nearly 3.18 crore since the drive commenced two months ago on January 16.

While 74.08 lakh health care workers took the first dose, while nearly 43.98 lakh among them received the second shot also. Among frontline workers 74.26 lakh and around 13.24 lakh received the firt and second dose respectively. About 95.19 lakh among people bove 60 years of age and a little over 16,96 lakh people with co-morbidities too received their first dose of vaccine so far.

On Monday, around 15.98 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot, while over 2.65 lakh received the second dose as well, according to a statement issued by the Health Ministry.