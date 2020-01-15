Abrogation of Art 370 ‘historic step’: Army chief

Clean facts about e-waste
Army Chief General M M Naravane on Wednesday hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a “historic step” and said the move has disrupted the proxy war by the “western neighbour“.
The armed forces have a “zero tolerance against terrorism”, he said in his address at the 72nd Army Day function in the Cariappa Parade Ground here.
“We have many options to counter those who promote terrorism and we will not hesitate to use them,” he said.
The Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade.
Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat are present on the occasion.
Army’s Captain Tania Shergil, the first woman Parade Adjutant, is set to lead all-men contingents at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt, officials said.
The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark Lt Gen K M Cariappa taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India.
This is the 72nd Army Day and it is the first time that a chief of defence staff is attending it.
