Hyderabad, September 12

An Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking house remand for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 by Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with an alleged multi-crore scam in the skill development programmes of the Government when he was the Chief Minister.

On Sunday, the ACB court in Vijayawada remanded him for 14 days and he was subsequently shifted to the Central Jail, Rajahmundry.

The counsel for Naidu, in his petition contended that he should be allowed house remand in view of his security as he is in Z Plus Category and health grounds. However, the ACB submitted that he was provided `fool-proof’ security.

The counsel for Naidu filed a quash petition in the high court along with a bail petition in the ACB court which are expected to be taken up on Wednesday.

The CID too filed a plea seeking five day custody of the TDP chief.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit