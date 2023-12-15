The Delhi Police Special Cell has detained two persons after arresting mastermind Lalit Jha late last evening in the parliament security breach case. Jha turned up at the police station on his own leading to his arrest, said Delhi police sources.

Jha, a resident of West Bengal, is alleged to have coordinated the attack on parliament with four others -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, and Neelam Devi who were taken into custody by the Special Cell immediately after the parliament security breach. Patiala House Court granted Delhi Police seven-day custody of Jha.

The precision with which the attack was planned and executed indicated a larger deep-rooted conspiracy to disturb peace in the country, believe police officials. All of them are part of the ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’.

Jha, said police sources, took mobile phones of the four other accused and destroyed them to wipe out evidence after fleeing to Rajasthan’s Kuchaman. He also destroyed the mobile phone of his friend Mahesh who had provided him shelter for stay and is somewhat privy to the plan of the attack, said police sources.

Instagram clips

Jha told police during questioning that he had filmed the incident of parliament security breach and uploaded the video clips on Instagram. He then forwarded it to a Kolkata-based NGO for media coverage and fled the spot. He said he travelled to Nagaur in Rajasthan while on the run to stay with friends.

The police had first detained Mahesh’s cousin Kailash based on technical surveillance. Kailash tipped cops that Mahesh and Jha had gone to Delhi. All five arrested under the stringent UAPA were talking on ‘Signal’ to avoid their calls getting monitored or intercepted, said police sources pointing out the fine details of the deep-rooted conspiracy.

While the family members of the accused have repeatedly stated that they were frustrated individuals having failed to get jobs or other employment opportunities, police sources stated that the preliminary probe indicated that they might have been recruited through the Facebook page on the Bhagat Singh Fan Club and the main brain could be someone else.

Parliament recce

Police sources said the accused had recced the new parliament building from the inside to study the security layout and plan accordingly. Owing to that, they bought cannisters filled with yellow smoke from Mumbai which were not made of iron to avoid getting detected by metal detector frames and physical frisking by security personnel.

The cans were stuffed in the shoes of the two accused, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, since they realised that the security personnel does not scan shoes, said police sources. Sharma had purchased the shoes from Lucknow and made adjustments inside them for cannisters, police officials stated.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur on Thursday, meanwhile, allowed all four accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi to be taken to Mumbai, Mysore, and Lucknow to unearth the conspiracy after an Additional Public Prosecutor told the court that they were carrying pamphlets stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was missing. They wanted to terrify MPs and cause disturbance in the country, he informed the Judge Dr Kaur.