Delhi fire: Action to be taken against those responsible, says Delhi minister

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 08, 2019 Published on December 08, 2019

The Delhi government will conduct a probe and take action against those responsible for the fire incident in north Delhi which claimed 43 lives on Sunday morning.

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said that an investigation will be conducted into the incident.

“It is a tragic incident. Investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against whoever is responsible for it...,” Hussain tweeted.

